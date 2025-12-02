Firearm, ammunition found in abandoned structure at Mocha – Police

POLICE in Regional Division #4 ‘B’ are investigating the discovery of a suspected firearm, and ammunition during an intelligence-led operation conducted on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at Mocha/Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

During the operation, ranks observed an abandoned structure and conducted checks in the immediate vicinity where a black plastic bag containing a suspected 9mm pistol and five (5) live matching rounds were found.

The items were secured and lodged as part of the ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made. Investigations continue. (GPF)