GOGEC to sign landmark MoU with GTI to boost oil, gas training

THE Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) has announced plans to formalise a major new partnership with the Government Technical Institute (GTI), to strengthen the country’s technical workforce for careers in the rapidly expanding oil and gas sector.

During his address at the chamber’s dinner, GOGEC President Manniram Prashad announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions will be signed in the coming months.

He described the upcoming agreement as a significant step towards aligning local education with the evolving demands of the energy industry.

According to Prashad, the partnership will focus on developing tailored technical programmes, hands-on training opportunities, and specialised skills that reflect the needs of oil and gas operators and service companies.

He said: “This partnership will focus on developing technical programmes, practical training opportunities and industry-specific skills that better prepare our young workforce for careers in the oil and gas industry.”

Prashad added that the initiative supports both national development and the long-term sustainability of the sector.

He said: “It is a major step in ensuring we build a skilled, job-ready generation.”

The MoU is expected to help students gain practical experience while improving their employability.

Beyond these partnerships, Prashad noted that GOGEC will continue to serve as a bridge between local entrepreneurs and international companies.

Through trade missions, business expos, international conferences and sector-specific events, the chamber intends to foster meaningful connections that translate into real business opportunities and strengthened local capacity.

“As we reflect on 2025, we do so with immense pride. This year has reaffirmed GOGEC’s role as a pivotal catalyst in shaping the private sector’s participation in Guyana’s oil and gas industry. It has been a year of impactful advocacy, deeper collaboration and expanded opportunities for Guyanese businesses and citizens,” he added.

He further reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to ensuring the sector’s expansion is equitable, sustainable, and widely beneficial.

“Our chamber remains committed to ensuring that this sector’s growth is inclusive, sustainable, and beneficial to all. We continue to champion transparency, strengthened local content and the creation of an enabling environment where Guyanese businesses—large and small—can thrive,” he said.