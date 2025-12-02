Man arrested for allegedly assaulting electric motorcycle rider

POLICE in Regional Division #3 are investigating an alleged assault incident that occurred on Sunday November 30, 2025, about 20:00hrs at Fisher Dam Access Road, Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

Initial investigations revealed that a collision occurred when a 25-year-old male construction worker of Zeelugt North was proceeding on an electric motorcycle along the roadway, where a 32-year-old male Pandit of Zeelugt Housing Scheme was engaged in a gathering on the said roadway. Following the collision, the rider was allegedly assaulted by the Pandit and received injuries to his face and body.

The 32-year-old male suspect was subsequently arrested and placed into custody pending investigations.

The injured male was treated at the De Kinderen Regional Hospital and sent away.

Investigations are ongoing.