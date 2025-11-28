Region Two police engage residents of Onderneeming Sandpit

RANKS of Regional Division Two met with residents of the Onderneeming Sandpit, Essequibo Coast, on Wednesday, as part of the Guyana Police Force’s ongoing community outreach efforts. The engagement was held from 12:30 hours to 14:00 hours.

The team, led by Inspector Bridgemohan and supported by Corporal Doodnauth and Constable Persaud, spent the afternoon interacting with residents to listen to their concerns and offer guidance. Issues raised were addressed on the spot, reflecting the division’s commitment to maintaining open communication with the public.

During the session, officers highlighted the importance of confidentiality when reporting matters to the police and emphasised the need for residents and law enforcement to maintain strong, cooperative relationships. They also encouraged the reporting of noise nuisances and urged youths in the area to join the Police Youth Group, noting the positive opportunities it provides.

Residents were informed about the free computer training that is available through the Zara Computer Training Center at the Suddie Police Academy. Other key discussions focused on family violence, community safety, the strengthening of partnerships through training, and plans to increase patrols in the area. Officers also reminded residents to remain alert to unfamiliar individuals entering the community and to report any suspicious activity promptly.

Regional Division Two continues to conduct community engagements across the region as part of its broader initiative to promote safety, build trust, and enhance collaboration between the Police and the public.