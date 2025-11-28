News Archives
Anna Regina Secondary wins debating competition
The elated students collect their trophy after winning the Ministry of Agriculture Hydromet Office’s 60th Anniversary Debating Competition
THE Region Two Department of Education proudly celebrates with the Anna Regina Secondary School following their outstanding achievement as the national champions of the Ministry of Agriculture Hydromet Office’s 60th Anniversary Debating Competition.

 

This prestigious national event brought together 10 top-performing secondary schools from across Guyana, each displaying remarkable intellect, confidence, and debating skill. After several rounds of intense and thought-provoking exchanges, Anna Regina Secondary School emerged victorious, defeating Berbice High School in a compelling final round to claim the championship title.

 

The competition aimed to empower young people by sharpening their research and public-speaking skills, while promoting greater understanding of hydrometeorological issues—a field critical to Guyana’s development and resilience.

 

Regional Education Officer Ms Shondelle Hercules, following the victory extended heartfelt commendations to the students and teachers of Anna Regina Secondary School for their commitment, discipline, and exceptional performance. “You have truly made Region Two proud,” she said.

