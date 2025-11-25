Prosecution makes further disclosure as Mohameds’ extradition hearing continues

AT the third hearing of the extradition proceedings against gold dealers Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed on Monday, the prosecution delivered what it described as the final set of documents from the United States (U.S.), even as the defence maintained that full and properly certified disclosure had still not been met.

Lead Prosecutor Terrence Williams, KC, of Jamaica, confirmed that the matter has been adjourned to Friday, November 28, for further disclosure and for the defence to present its submissions.

Explaining the disclosure, Williams told reporters: “The first part was delivered on the last occasion (November 10). This is the second and final part of the request. So, this is the case.”

He said efforts were made to ensure the defence received the documents as early as possible, noting: “we were endeavouring to ensure that the defence get their copies as early as possible. The copies were made from the documents prior to them coming through the diplomatic courier.”

Williams acknowledged the defence’s intention to raise constitutional issues and emphasised that they are entitled to pursue those arguments, which Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman will consider and address accordingly.

He added that due process remains central to the proceedings, adding: “It is important that the defendants have their full access to all legal rights… it is quite right and proper that they have their due process.”

Mohameds’ attorney, Siand Dhurjon, argued that the prosecution had once again fallen short of the court’s full-disclosure order, noting that while some documents were provided, the complete set had still not been submitted.

He said that the defence agreed to the Friday deadline but insisted that every document the prosecution intends to rely upon must be delivered.

“We only asked that everything which they wish to rely on be given to us on or before Friday,” Dhurjon said.

He also raised concerns about whether the documents had passed through formal diplomatic channels, noting: “We want documents that have been properly executed by the proper diplomatic channels.”

Stressing the necessity of diplomatic certification, the attorney-at-law said: “All of these things have to be established before the court of law before any lawful extradition order can be made.”

Regarding anticipated constitutional submissions, he said the defence is actively preparing its arguments but cannot proceed until the full case file is received, as it would be premature to advance those points without reviewing all the material.

Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde reiterated that constitutional issues must ultimately be determined by the High Court.

“The constitutional arrangements that currently exist would require that this matter be referred to the High Court,” he stated.

During the men’s initial court appearance on October 31, U.S. Government lawyers alleged that the father and son were involved in an international criminal enterprise with connections reaching “high offices” in Venezuela and extending from the U.S. to the Middle East.

He once again dismissed these claims, stating, “No, nothing like that has been disclosed… There’s not even an allegation of such in the actual extradition document.”

The Mohameds—owners of Mohamed’s Enterprise—remain on $150,000 bail each.

Conditions of their bail required them to surrender their passports and report weekly to the Ruimveldt Police Station, measures intended to ensure their availability for ongoing legal proceedings.

On the morning of October 31, both father and son were taken into custody in Georgetown in connection with the extradition request from the U.S.

The father and son have been hit with an 11-count indictment in the U.S. Florida Southern District Court. The pair face 10 counts jointly, while Azruddin is charged with an additional count related to the importation of a 2020 Lamborghini Roadster SVJ into Guyana.

Court documents allege that Azruddin and his father conspired to commit wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, conspiracy, aiding and abetting and customs-related violations connected to an alleged US$50 million gold export and tax evasion scheme.

The indictment was issued by a grand jury in October.

According to the filings, Nazar owns 90 per cent of Mohamed’s Enterprise, with Azruddin holding the remaining 10 per cent. The two face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the most serious charge.

In June 2024, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Nazar and Azruddin for engaging in gold smuggling and public corruption, including the alleged defrauding of the Guyanese government of over US$50 million in unpaid duty taxes.

U.S. authorities are believed to have launched their investigation into the Mohameds in the mid-2010s, supported by intelligence sharing and law enforcement co-operation between Guyana and the United States that dates back to around 2016–2017.

The probe involved several U.S. agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).