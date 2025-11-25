Awareness, accountability, survivor support to highlight ‘16 Days of Activism’

–as gov’t ramps up efforts to curb gender-based violence

AS Guyana joins the rest of the world in observing the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is leading the national effort.

The observance which will run from November 25 to December 10, will see the ministry launch various initiatives and campaigns centred on accountability, breaking stigma, and raising awareness.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud shared that the first step in this year’s campaign is awareness. The first day, Tuesday, November 25, is dedicated to the Orange Corner of Support Line.

This small but meaningful initiative encourages organisations, homes, schools, and businesses to create an orange inspirational safe space dedicated to GBV awareness.

The ministry will be offering packages to companies and organisation to create their own orange corner; this, the minister said, is one way the ministry is working to destigmatise GBV.

“It brings awareness to violence and the fact that it can happen in any environment and to anyone. It is de-stigmatising violence. It’s about creating a collective ecosystem of support wherever people are. It also brings awareness to perpetrators that, as people become more aware, we hope there will be greater reporting of violence and abuse,” Minister Persaud stated.

One of the most innovative initiatives the ministry is undertaking is the National Gender Equality and Empowerment Seal, which is a new approach to addressing GBV in the workplace.

The seal, which will be launched in collaboration with the private sector during the ministry’s week of activities on Wednesday, takes a creative approach by recognising companies based on their compliance with laws surrounding GBV.

She said: “Now this seal is intended to place focus on the workplace, making sure that in every workplace there is no sexual exploitation, harassment, or abuse.”

This gender-neutral initiative will award companies an annual gold, silver, or bronze seal based on their performance.

Minister Persaud said this is part of reinforcing the government’s commitment to tackling GBV, noting: “This is us taking direct intervention into these workspaces so that people understand we are very serious about this. Employers must understand their responsibilities and employees must understand that professionalism, respect, and proper communication are essential.”

Continuing the focus on workplace GBV, the ministry will host awareness workshops for organisations, ministries, agencies, and the Guyana Defence Force. Emphasising the need for a collective push, the minister highlighted the importance of the “Big Brave Circle,” which is an initiative focused on men and the roles they play.

Scheduled for Friday, November 28, it will be a collaborative effort with other ministries.

“The Brave Circle includes men from all walks of life and is open to the public for men to just walk in. It’s going to be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Men will be engaged in an informal environment on mental health and wellness,” Minister Persaud said.

She added: “There will be team efforts, and joining me will be Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Stephen Jacobs, other ministers, and other prominent and influential men who will be engaging with everyone who attends. We are inviting men to come out.”

The ministry is also spearheading an Art for Change Exhibition, a youth-led art competition and exhibition also scheduled for Friday. In December, the minister and her team will engage Guyanese through regional community advocacy and a pro-bono legal outreach across various regions.

This public engagement will be followed by the Brave Men Potluck and the Stride Against Silence and Cinema with a Cause, which will feature an awareness walk and a unity walk ending with a movie at the Seawall Esplanade.

Additionally, the ministry is working to create lasting impact by establishing survivor groups and collaborating with the Ministry of Home Affairs to beautify domestic violence rooms in police stations nationwide.

While the ministry will continue to issue social media updates throughout the 16 days, Minister Persaud is urging all Guyanese to play a greater role in ending GBV; whether through awareness, advocacy, or acts of kindness.