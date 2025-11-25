News Archives
Gov’t set to launch hassle-free appointment app
A GROUND-BREAKING digital appointment app is on the verge of its launch, expertly crafted to eliminate the hassle and long-standing frustrations associated with accessing government services.
Speaking at an engagement in New Amsterdam, Region Six, on Friday, Minister of the Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, said the app is currently in its testing phase and will enable citizens to book appointments at any government agency.
“We are testing right now the app where you can make appointments at any government agency. So, you are not turning up, not knowing whether you are going to be served or not,” he said.
Minister Ally explained that users will be able to choose available dates and times, receive confirmation, and be assured of service on arrival.
He said the initiative forms part of the President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s broader vision to digitise and modernise public services and reduce inefficiency.
“If you don’t take advantage of these opportunities that are here, you are going to be left behind. Don’t be left behind, our President is making sure that all of Guyana is moving in the direction of a digitised economy,” the minister emphasised.
He further shared that as a result of President Irfaan Ali’s mandate to improve public services across the country, agencies such as the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) will also become digital.
Minister Ally’s ministry and the Ministry of Finance were given eight months to fully digitise the NIS to ensure reliability, efficiency and respect for citizens’ time and dignity.
“What it means is that you are going to wake up one morning… download the NIS app, put in your information, see which service you need, check your contributions, apply for compliance, all within five seconds and without even turning over in your bed,” he said.
Minister Ally also added that digital systems will be implemented to improve accountability in infrastructural works.
A new real-time project dashboard has been created, allowing the President to monitor progress on every government project.
The minister said the government is committed to ensuring that residents of Region Six and all Guyanese benefit from improved, technology-driven public services. (DPI)

 

