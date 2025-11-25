Meadow Brook man gets 24 months jail, fined $2.5M for leaking private photos of ex-girlfriend

THIRTY-four-year-old Jeremy Smith of Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown, was on Monday sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment and fined $2.5 million after being found guilty of using a computer system to humiliate his ex-girlfriend by publishing obscene electronic data.

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Orinthia Schmidt.

Smith originally appeared before the court in July 2024, when he was first charged with two offences.

The first charge alleged that between March 11 and May 6, 2023, Smith intentionally and without lawful excuse acquired electronic data specifically photos and videos from the WhatsApp messages of his former partner.

That charge, which related to the illegal acquisition of data, was dismissed during Monday’s proceedings.

However, the court upheld the second and more serious charge: that between May 27 and July 16, 2024, at Meadow Brook Gardens, Smith used a computer system to publish electronic data of ex-girlfriend that was obscene, vulgar, profane, rude, or indecent, and which caused her emotional distress.

He had previously been released on $150,000 bail while the matter proceeded.

Smith’s mother, 67-year-old Ann Smith of Meadowbrook, was last year convicted and fined $100,000 for attempting to obstruct the course of justice in relation to the same matter.

She was found guilty by Magistrate Annette Singh after the court heard that she attempted to hide her son from police officers who were executing an arrest in connection with the publication of obscene photographs and videos.

The incident occurred on July 8, 2024, at Lot 139 Silverballi Road, Meadowbrook, where Ann Smith allegedly interfered with officers as they tried to arrest Jeremy Smith. Her actions drew significant public attention, as the case involving her son had already attracted broad interest due to the nature of the allegations.