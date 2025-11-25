News Archives
Relatives face assault charges following family dispute
TWO relatives, Kendara Lynch and Ray Cole, on Thursday appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where they faced separate assault charges
stemming from a family dispute that occurred at their home on November 17, 2025.

Lynch, a 50-year-old vendor of Lot 980 North Ruimveldt, Sophia, is alleged to have
unlawfully assaulted Sandra Evans. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Meanwhile, 52-year-old Cole, who resides at the same address, also pleaded not guilty to a charge, which alleged that he unlawfully assaulted Lynch, who is his niece.

During the hearing, the court was told that the dispute arose over alleged attempts by Evans
to remove Lynch from the property. Lynch claimed she had been invited to live there and
questioned matters related to a will left by her grandmother.

She further alleged that Evans entered the premises and sprayed her and her daughter with pepper spray before hitting them. She told the court she made multiple reports to the police and even contacted 911 on the day of the incident.

Cole told the court he intervened only after hearing his sister calling him during the
altercation. He claimed his niece struck his sister, leading to a confrontation between them.

Lynch, however, accused Cole of hitting her and her daughter. She said she began praying
out of frustration and that is when he stopped.

Cole further told the court that Evans was absent because she has vision challenges and
requires assistance to move around. He added that since Lynch moved in, he has not been able to rest.

The prosecutor did not object to bail.

The defendants were granted $15,000 bail each and will return to court on December 1,
2025.

