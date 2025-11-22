‘Syndrome of mismanagement at GuySuCo must be removed’ -President Ali

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has signalled a tougher, results-driven approach to operations within the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), warning that entrenched mismanagement must be eliminated if the industry is to meet its production targets.

Speaking during a press conference in Region Six, on Friday, the President stressed that sugar remains vital to the region’s economy but insisted that continued investment must be matched by improved performance.

“Sugar is an important part of the economy here in Region Six, and we’re going to continue to invest, but we have to get the return on our investment,” President Ali said, adding that production increases at Albion and Rosehall estates are essential. “We have to have the increased production at Albion and Rosehall estates,” he noted.

As part of efforts to revitalise the industry, the President revealed that international technical support is on the way.

He noted that to ensure the success of the industry, the government will also engage private cane farmers.

“We have a team coming from India that is looking at the re-opening of the Skeldon estate to produce 37,000 tons of sugar by 2030,” he announced.

In addition to this, plans are underway for a local private sector and foreign investment in a sugar refinery.

President Ali further outlined that a new performance matrix will be implemented in the new year to hold management accountable. “If management cannot meet the indicators on the matrix, they will be removed.”

“The Panday syndrome must be removed…mismanagement and poor management disguised by class talk and fanciful language will be removed,” the President added, citing the previous management of the sector.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s mid-year report, the sugar-growing industry is estimated to have expanded by 136.7 per cent, compared with the first half of last year.

GuySuCo produced 15,954 tonnes of sugar in the first crop of this year, up from 6,739 tonnes over the same period in 2024.

GuySuCo reported that the first half of the year posed several challenges, including heavy rainfall that disrupted harvesting and factory operations, labour shortages, and reduced cane quality.

Earlier this year, the President outlined plans to leverage GuySuCo’s existing human capital, land assets, and technology to re-imagine the corporation as a hub for rural development.

He noted that GuySuCo’s extensive arable lands and infrastructure could support the cultivation of other crops such as rice, corn, and cassava, further diversifying the industry and increasing revenue streams.

Significant investments have already been channelled into mechanisation across several sugar estates, and efforts are underway to move beyond bulk exports into higher-value production.