Woman charged with cybercrime over alleged false posts about Minister Indar

RAYWATTIE Khamraj, also known as Annie Khemraj, 43, of Richardstown, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, has been charged in connection with an alleged cybercrime offence relating to false online information about Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar.

According to a Police release, the allegation stems from “the use of a computer system to disseminate false information about the Honourable Minister… on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.”

Khemraj was brought before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 21, 2025, where the charge, Using a Computer System to Disseminate Information Knowing Same to Be False, Contrary to Section 19(3)(b) of the Cybercrime Act No. 16 of 2018, was read to her.

She pleaded not guilty. The court granted her bail in the sum of $150,000 and adjourned the matter to December 17, 2025.

As part of the bail conditions, Khemraj must lodge her passport with the court, refrain from posting or commenting on social media, and report to the police on the last Friday of every month.

Investigations are ongoing.