Subscribe to get updates
Police seize nearly 600 grams of cannabis in Plaisance intel-led operation
The seized cannabis during an intelligence-led operation at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara
The seized cannabis during an intelligence-led operation at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara

POLICE in Regional Division 4 ‘C’ have launched an investigation following the discovery of almost 600 grams of suspected cannabis during an intelligence-led operation at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, on Friday.

In a release, the Guyana Police Force said ranks conducting the operation searched the area and spotted a black garbage bag on the eastern parapet of the access road, near a trench.

“Upon examination, 30 multicoloured zip-lock packets were found, twenty-five (25) containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis and five (5) empty,” the release stated.

Inside the same bag, investigators discovered another black plastic bag containing additional quantities of suspected cannabis.

The items were taken to the Sparendaam Police Station, where the suspected narcotics were weighed.

According to the Police, the twenty-five zip-lock packets amounted to 88 grams, while the contents of the black plastic bag weighed 510 grams, a combined total of 598 grams.

The narcotics have since been processed and lodged as evidence. No arrests have been made so far as investigations are ongoing.

