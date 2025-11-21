Regional trade, resilience key amid climate shocks

– CARICOM Secretary-General says

THE Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, on Thursday addressed the 61st Regular Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED), underscoring the Community’s solidarity with Member States severely impacted by Hurricane Melissa and reaffirming the Council’s critical role in advancing regional trade and economic resilience as the Region continues to experience climate-related shocks.

Dr Barnett expressed deep sympathy for the Governments and people of Jamaica and Haiti, noting the tragic loss of life and widespread devastation caused by the record-breaking storm. She commended the swift and coordinated response of regional institutions, including the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), private sector groups, and regional associations.

She highlighted the recent visit to Jamaica by four CARICOM Heads of Government as a tangible demonstration of regional solidarity and a catalyst for additional support.

“The experience leaves us in no doubt about the urgency of addressing the existential threats posed by climate change and the need to redouble our efforts to build resilience and foster sustainable development across our Region,” Dr Barnett stated. “Strengthening our trade and economic performance is a critical part of this and COTED must continue to play its important role in this regard.”

The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Marconi Leal, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Belize. Minister Leal emphasised the central role of COTED in addressing issues of trade and economic development at the heart of the Community’s agenda.

“We are meeting amidst complex global geopolitical and domestic challenges that are testing the resilience of individual Member States and the Community at large,” Minister Leal noted. “The recent passage of Hurricane Melissa provided another stark reminder of the Region’s extreme vulnerability to climate change and natural disasters.”

Minister Leal highlighted the Council’s consideration of key CSME initiatives, including advancing the Free Movement of CARICOM nationals, implementation of the Community’s Industrial Policy and Strategy 2035 and support measures for the application of Article 164 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

The 61st Meeting of COTED reaffirms CARICOM’s collective commitment to resilience, sustainable development, and the strengthening of regional trade and economic integration. (CARICOM)