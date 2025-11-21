Stronger practices in Guyana’s construction sector emphasised during OSH seminar

THE Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning, through its Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department, on Wednesday hosted a seminar on “Safety & Health in the Construction Sector.” The event was held at Cara Lodge, 294 Quamina Street, Georgetown.

A total of 54 individuals participated in the session, which focused on strengthening safe work practices within the construction sector.

The Honourable Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, Permanent Secretary (Ag.), Ms Indrani Ramnarine, OSH Consultant, Ms Gweneth King, Assistant Chief OSH Officer, Mr Roydon Croal, Assistant Chief OSH Officer, Ms Maxean Bess and other officials were present at the seminar.

The minister, during his feature remarks, noted that under the leadership of President Dr Irfaan Ali, the ministry is committed to protecting workers as Guyana undergoes rapid development.

He noted that non-compliance with safety regulations will not be tolerated. Contractors, supervisors, and workers were urged to strengthen training, supervision, and safe practices across job sites.

Minister Griffith underscored the urgency of sustained action in the sector. “The truth before us is difficult but undeniable. The construction sector has recorded the second-highest number of workplace fatalities in Guyana. In the past five years, thirty-seven persons lost their lives in this sector, including eight in 2025. Regrettably, those eight workers left their homes and never returned. This cannot continue; the time is now, because no level of national progress is worth the life of even one worker.”

During her brief remarks, the Permanent Secretary reminded participants that shortcuts may seem convenient but ultimately cost lives. “This workshop is very timely and one that is needed; it focuses on something that should be a mantra for all of us. Safety, for ourselves first and those around us.

“In life, there are many shortcuts, but those very shortcuts could cut lives short, this is why safety is needed. Let this sink in. We are the ones who have to propel safety and ensure that it happens so that we all benefit” she mentioned.

OSH Consultant Ms. Gweneth King stressed OSH’s mandate is to improve working conditions in accordance with Chapter 95:02 (Part V) and noted that construction continues to compete with mining for the highest number of workplace fatalities, with eight recorded in 2025.

Ms. Maxeen Bess, Assistant Chief Occupational Safety and Health Officer, presented the importance of proper PPE use in preventing workplace accidents. She noted that employees often wear the wrong gear, like yachting boots instead of safety boots, which cannot protect them from injuries. She reminded workers that PPE must be provided by employers at no cost and must be properly used, stored, and maintained. It is personal equipment, not to be shared or lent out.

During the technical sessions, presentations were done on GPL safety protocols around electrical infrastructures, honeybees as a construction-site hazard, network safety, risk assessment, OSH laws relevant to the construction sector, correct use of PPE and work materials, conditions of work within the construction sector, and NIS benefits relating to workplace, industrial accidents, industrial injury, industrial disability, and industrial death benefits.

Also present were Senior OSH Officer Mr. Darwin Bourne, Legal Officer, Ms. Alyea Williams, Senior Labour Officer, Ms. Candaiscee West, and representatives from several agencies, including the Ministry of Public Works, Guyana Power and Light, Demerara Zone, National Insurance Scheme and the Guyana Livestock Development Authority, who all participated in the panel discussion.

The session was concluded with several interactive exercises, mainly noting how the NIS compensation works in relation to eligible workers who may receive up to 70 per cent of their earnings for a maximum of 26 weeks. (Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning)