Guyana’s 2025 polls were ‘peaceful, well-run’ – EU observer mission says

—highlights recommendations for electoral reform, campaign financing, media guidelines

THE European Election Observer Mission to Guyana’s 2025 elections (EU EOM), on Tuesday, disclosed that the country’s September 1 polls were ‘peaceful and well-run.’

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing held at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, Chief Observer, Robert Biedron, stated that while the country’s elections took place under ‘deep political polarisation’ from political parties, polling day itself and the tabulation of votes thereafter were efficient.

“The 2025 elections showed important improvements in the way voting and counting were conducted, and Guyanese citizens, once again, demonstrated their commitment to democratic participation,” the European parliamentarian said.

The EU had deployed some 50 observers across the country to observe both the campaign and Election Day proceedings.

In its final report, which has since been handed over to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), the EU noted that there were significant improvements in some legal frameworks and reforms, most notably, the real-time online publication of Statements of Poll, which marked significant improvements for the transparency and traceability of results.

“The issues we identified can be sized as opportunities to make the country a regional standard in terms of oversight from digitisation to data protection to campaign finance to accessibility for voters from vulnerable or marginalised communities, among others mentioned.”

“Guyana has the chance to be a role model for many countries,” he said.

The report recommended updating the voters’ list, clear campaign rules and media regulation to ensure equitable coverage. The EU emphasised the need for continued co-operation with Guyana to enhance democratic processes and transparency.

He reiterated that the 2025 general and regional elections were peaceful and well-managed, with voters generally able to cast their votes freely.

A total of 18 recommendations were submitted; however, Biedron noted that the mission has highlighted six priority recommendations and is optimistic that, in the spirit of collaboration, stakeholders will consider these to enhance the electoral process.

THE PRIORITY RECOMMENDATIONS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

– Enhance the prospects for key electoral reforms through necessary electoral expertise as part of a robust CRC operational framework

– Update the voters list in light of the most recent available population data and data from all relevant state institutions, ensuring linking to ongoing digitalisation solutions.

– Adopt clear and comprehensive campaign rules, including for the conduct of public officials and for the use of all types of state assets to avoid undue advantage of incumbency.

– Strengthen the operational oversight for campaign finance through an independent oversight body and revise outdated legal provisions, including expenditure ceilings and permissible expenses.

– Establish media campaign coverage rules on equitable airtime and space for electoral contestants as well as political advertising in a timely and consultative manner.

– Implement the Data Protection Act and establish a publicly accountable Data Protection office, thus effectively protecting voters’ personal data from undue publication and from misuse for political gains

The EU Election Observation Mission spent almost two months observing the 2025 election process, deploying 50 observers from 26 EU member states. The mission included a core team of 10 analysts.

Biedron emphasised the importance of an inclusive dialogue with all national stakeholders and the potential for Guyana to become a regional standard in electoral reform. With this in mind, the EU EOM team is expected to meet with both government officials and opposition members for a roundtable discussion.