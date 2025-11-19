– Minister McCoy urges Christ Church graduands to embrace Guyana’s new era of possibility

STUDENTS of Christ Church Secondary were urged to “seize these opportunities with both hands” as Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, delivered the feature address at the school’s graduation ceremony on Tuesday, calling on the nation’s youth to embrace the historic level of educational opportunities now available to them.

Speaking on behalf of President, Dr Irfaan Ali, Minister McCoy told the packed auditorium that the moment was far bigger than a graduation ceremony, describing it instead as a celebration of resilience, renewal and national transformation.

He reminded the students that they stand at the centre of a historic shift taking place in Guyana, one fuelled by massive state investment in education, human capital and social development.

The minister anchored his message in the storied legacy of Christ Church Secondary School, emphasising that the institution “is more than just brick and mortar,” and recounting its origins in 1964 when the secondary departments of Christ Church School and St George’s Anglican School merged to expand access to education for working-class families.

He noted that this long tradition of inclusion and aspiration was tested in January 2023, when a devastating fire destroyed the building and displaced hundreds of students.

Yet, he observed, “you did not give up,” highlighting that classes continued at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) campus under the leadership of committed teachers and with the support of the broader school community.

Now rebuilt at a cost of $940.7 million, Christ Church stands as a modern education facility equipped with 20 classrooms; eight specialised laboratories; an ICT hub; a fully furnished library; an auditorium seating almost 400 students and infrastructure designed with stronger safety standards and the demands of a changing world in mind.

McCoy reminded the graduates of President Ali’s declaration at the commissioning of the structure that, “Christ Church is back… back in the business of education, empowerment and enlightenment.”

Positioning the school’s restoration within the government’s wider development blueprint, the minister stressed that Guyana is undergoing nothing short of a national transformation.

He said the rebuilding of Christ Church “is not just about restoring what was lost; it is a symbol of the transformational journey our nation is on,” and affirmed that the government is investing aggressively in education, health care and the productive sectors to secure dignity, opportunity and shared prosperity for all Guyanese.

McCoy reiterated the administration’s push towards universal secondary education, pointing out that the President “has committed that by the end of 2026, every Guyanese child who wants to complete secondary school will have that chance,” and he underscored that by the end of 2025, “100% of teachers will be in or under training, because when our educators grow, every child in their classroom grows.”

He reminded students that they are stepping into adulthood at a time when the country is opening doors like never before. He pointed to the fact that free tertiary education at the University of Guyana (UG) has already become a reality, with tuition fees officially abolished in January 2025.

He further highlighted the magnitude of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programme, explaining that almost 30,000 scholarships were offered in 2024 and that the government has committed an additional $4.4 billion this year to broaden those opportunities even further.

Technical and vocational education, he said, is no longer an optional path, but “a core pillar of our national development,” reinforced by the specialised IT, industrial technology, home economics and woodworking labs now integrated into the Christ Church curriculum.

The minister added that the government is also ensuring that barriers to access are removed through transportation allowances, free CXC examinations, uniforms, counselling and a strengthened school environment that supports holistic learning.

McCoy made clear that while the government is making significant investments, the onus now lies with the beneficiaries to use these platforms to change their lives and strengthen their communities.

“Students,” he told them, “seize these opportunities with both hands. Free university, scholarships and vocational training are not just benefits, they are your launch pad.”

He urged teachers to continue advancing themselves, pointing out that the government is deliberately investing in their development because “when you elevate, you elevate every child in your classroom.”

Calling the school “a hub for nation-building,” the minister stressed that every skill learned, whether academic, technical, scientific, artistic or vocational, will contribute directly to shaping Guyana’s future.

He reminded the gathering of President Ali’s message that, “In your hands rests not just your own destiny, but the destiny of our nation,” encouraging students to dream boldly, commit to excellence and serve their communities.

He further urged them to play their role in strengthening national unity, noting that the One Guyana vision depends on mutual respect, collective responsibility and the rejection of division in all its forms.

Reflecting on the school’s difficult journey, McCoy described Christ Church’s story as one of endurance and renewal, qualities he said Guyana urgently needs as it accelerates its national development agenda.

“You experienced loss, but you found renewal,” he said. “You kept building, you kept believing and that resilience is exactly what our nation needs now.”

He reminded the graduands that although the government is investing heavily in their growth, “ultimately, it is you who will make the difference,” and he urged them to transform their learning into action, leadership and meaningful change.