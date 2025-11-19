Guyana pledges manpower support, 200 roofs for hurricane ravaged homes in Jamaica

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that Guyana will mobilise manpower, materials, and other critical resources to help provide roofs for 200 Jamaican homes damaged by the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

The Guyanese Head of State, alongside other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders, toured sections of western Jamaica on Monday to witness first-hand the destruction left behind by the Category Five hurricane.

He was accompanied by regional and local officials, including Jamaica’s Prime Minister and current CARICOM Chair, Dr Andrew Holness.

Speaking to sections of the Jamaican media during the visit, President Ali said he was deeply moved by the scale of devastation.

“I bring to you the love of the people of Guyana. Of course, we are here as one team, the CARICOM team, to bring our efforts together to support the people of Jamaica.”

Melissa was an extremely powerful and catastrophic tropical cyclone in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. It became the third-most intense Atlantic hurricane on record and was the most intense at landfall on the island.

Melissa rapidly intensified to a Category 5 hurricane, making landfall near New Hope in Westmoreland Parish, where severe damages were reported.

“I really want to commend the people of Jamaica for the type of resilience I saw today… For those who are looking on from the region, you have to be here to see this devastation. Words cannot describe the type of damage that was done here.”

Reports have since confirmed that 45 persons lost their lives during the passage of the storm; however, authorities in Jamaica are still conducting investigations and expect this number to increase.

President Ali outlined that Guyana had already supplied emergency equipment to aid Jamaica’s initial response, but this support will intensify.

“We have been able to support in the initial phase, some of the key pieces of equipment that were needed, generators, chainsaws, tarpaulins and so on, but this weekend we have a major shipment that will be coming in.”

The shipment is expected to include tarpaulins, building materials, water tanks, and other relief items. Additional personnel will also be deployed to bolster on-the-ground efforts. As CARICOM leaders continue to coordinate regional support, President Ali reiterated that Guyana remains committed to standing with Jamaica during its recovery.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness has outlined plans to ensure that every household on the island that has been affected by the storm is provided with shelter by Christmas.

“I am encouraged by the strong show of support from our regional and international partners who joined us for a Goodwill Mission in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa…Jamaica deeply appreciates this spirit of cooperation. We are charting a path toward recovery that protects our people, restores our communities, and reinforces the resilience of our nation and region.”

It is estimated that physical damage from Hurricane Melissa is approximately US$8 billion.

“With shared purpose and continued collaboration, we will rebuild stronger,” Holness said.

According to an official statement from CARICOM, Barbados pledged a field hospital and additional garbage removal trucks; meanwhile, other Member States and Associate Members of CARICOM have also supported and pledged additional support for the relief and recovery efforts.

The leaders’ visit to the island was supported by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and representatives from the Regional Security System (RSS).