‘Unprofessional, vile and sexist’

–APNU’s Campbell under fire over derogatory post about Minister Manickchand



A Partnership for National Unity’s (APNU) Terrence Campbell drew widespread criticism for what many viewed as an unnecessary and inappropriate attempt at ‘body shaming’ Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand.

Campbell, in a Facebook post, quoted a paragraph from the derogatory article done by opposition-aligned BLOG Village Voice, which was headlined, “Ozempic! At ~$1200 USD per Month, it is the Drug of Choice Only Guyana’s ‘Nouveau Riche’ Can Afford,” featuring images of Minister Manickchand.

Campbell’s actions ignited accusations of body shaming with social-media users and several public commentators calling his remarks less about governance and more about appearance.

Manickchand responded taking aim not only at Campbell but, indirectly, at the APNU leadership she believes enables such attacks.

“Their supporters deserve more. And sadly with this vain, idiotic leadership they won’t get it.”

One social media user wrote: “This is a vile personal attack, beneath the dignity of the position you hold. It is better left out of the political space.”

Another wrote: “As women are disproportionately judge by appearance in politics…the quote is false gendered, equivalence to say the least…and sexist at worst.”

Manickchand in recent weeks has taken a notably hands-on role in reshaping the country’s local governance landscape, chairing a high-level committee tasked with executing major rehabilitation works across Georgetown’s ageing drainage and irrigation network.

The initiative, one of the most extensive undertaken in the capital in years, aims to modernise critical infrastructure, reduce chronic flooding, and improve long-term urban resilience.

Her current portfolio builds on a long public-service record, as Minister of Education, a position she held across multiple Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administrations, Manickchand championed universal access to schooling, expanded the national school-feeding programme, and pushed for enhanced teacher-training opportunities countrywide.

Her tenure in education is widely credited with strengthening access, equity, and support systems for both learners and educators alike, creating a legacy she now carries into local government with a renewed focus on service delivery and community improvement.