Agri-tourism ‘aligns perfectly with our national priorities’

—Minister Rodrigues says as gov’t launches national agri-tourism policy

As Guyana continues to position itself as a regional powerhouse, the Government of Guyana (GoG), on Monday, took a bold step and launched its national agri-tourism policy, a comprehensive strategy that is poised to redefine the market, transform livelihoods and promote sustainable growth.

Unveiled with high anticipation at Gobin’s farm in Parika, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues affirmed that the policy signifies a decisive step towards converting Guyana into a global magnet.

“Agritourism represents a unique facet of Guyana’s tourism landscape, shedding light on the integral relationship between tourism and agriculture. It serves as a vehicle for education, research, and awareness, while also providing entertainment,” Rodrigues said.

The minister, in her address, spoke extensively about the “infinite possibilities” within the tourism sector and noted: “When you look at the trend of tourism now, moving towards the more experiential tourism, then you think about all the possibilities of experiences, which has no limit to create for your guests and your visitors.”

The policy offers numerous avenues for Guyana to boost its value-added opportunities as it will see many new products and new experiences, which are second to none, including farm-to-table experiences, cultural heritage and eco-adventures.

The policy itself aligns Guyana not only with its national development goals but moves the nation to the frontlines of regional priorities, including CARICOM’s agri-food system agenda and ‘25 by 2030’ food security strategy.

On a global scale, the new national policy also outlines plans to tackle food security, economic diversification and climate resilience while also engineering Guyana’s response to advance the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This initiative underscores the unwavering commitment of the government of Guyana to foster the growth of niche tourism. The advancement of the agritourism sector is the result of a strategic partnership between MINTIC and the Ministry of Agriculture,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Moreover, the policy will now move to covenant review and adoption before being presented in Parliament.

Emphasising how the government is firmly committed to developing the tourism sector, the Minister announced the creation of a National Agri-tourism Council, a body that will assiduously work towards executing the national policy and overseeing its aggressive rollout.

“Our objective is to create a diverse and inclusive council that represents a broad spectrum of stakeholders,” she said.

The policy reflects the input of all ten administrative regions along with collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).