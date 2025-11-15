School Feeding Programme under comprehensive review — Minister Parag

THE Ministry of Education has initiated a full-scale review of the National School Feeding Programme as part of a wider push to strengthen nutrition delivery and enhance the programme’s long-term impact on learners across Guyana.

Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, in a statement on Friday, said the reassessment is aimed squarely at ensuring the initiative remains robust, accountable and aligned with the nutritional standards required to support student growth and well-being.

“Assuming office in September, I had a sit down with the School Feeding Unit to ascertain the daily operations of the programme and how we can improve it to create the impact that we want,” Minister Parag noted, underscoring that the review is both operational and strategic.

The Ministry has also engaged the Carnegie School of Home Economics to overhaul and strengthen the existing menu, with a specific focus on boosting nutritional value and consistency in meal preparation.

At the same time, Minister Parag made it clear that concerns raised by the public including issues highlighted on social media will not be ignored.

All complaints, she said, will be addressed “with urgency and fairness,” as the Ministry moves to reinforce quality control and accountability measures.

“There will be no compromise when it comes to ensuring the health and well-being of our children,” the Education Minister stressed, reaffirming the Ministry’s readiness to work with suppliers and partners who meet the required standards.

Headteachers have also been reminded of their supervisory responsibility to report issues immediately to the Ministry, as they serve as the first line of oversight to guarantee the programme’s continued success.

The national review forms part of the Ministry’s broader commitment to advancing child nutrition, strengthening school performance and ensuring that every learner benefits from a safe, healthy and reliable feeding system.