SounDown Festival returns December 6

promising world-class entertainment on Guyana’s shores

THE Marriott Beachfront is set to transform into a hub of Caribbean entertainment on Saturday, December 6, 2025, as SounDown, Guyana’s premier beachfront electronic music festival, returns for its second edition.

Running for 11 uninterrupted hours from 15:00 hours to 02:00 hours, the festival will feature a powerhouse international lineup headlined by global electronic music stars Dannic and Walshy Fire.

Dutch DJ and producer Dannic, known for hits such as “Clobber” and “Feel Your Love,” will make his Guyana debut. With a celebrated career under Revealed Recordings and a long history of collaboration with Hardwell, his performance is expected to be one of the festival’s major draws.

Joining him is Walshy Fire, the internationally acclaimed member of Major Lazer, revered for blending Caribbean rhythms with modern electronic production. A pioneer of the dancehall-electronic fusion movement, Walshy Fire’s influence stretches across the global bass and afrobeat scenes.

The global lineup continues with Le Prince of the Netherlands, the creator of the innovative Reggatronic genre — a fusion of reggae and electronic soundscapes — and known for collaborations with Timmy Trumpet and Ran-D. Also slated to perform are New York’s rising electronic artiste, Helang, Surinamese DJ-producer Oefmeister, and Caribbean talents, Tariq Dakhil and Kimber, representing a growing regional electronic music wave.

For its second year, organisers have significantly enhanced the festival’s scale and technical production. Upgraded lighting systems, pyrotechnics, and stage engineering aim to deliver a world-class visual and sonic experience, mirroring standards found at major festivals abroad.

The expanded festival grounds will offer more than music. Attendees can explore curated art installations, an enlarged food district featuring Guyanese and international cuisine, live art demonstrations, wellness zones, and interactive sponsor activations. Coke Studio returns as the headline entertainment partner, strengthening ties between global creative movements and Guyana’s emerging artistic scene.

“This festival demonstrates Guyana’s readiness to compete on international creative platforms,” said Tariq Dakhil, founder of BPM Guyana. “Following Storm25’s success and our inaugural year’s reception, we’re building something with lasting cultural significance.”

SounDown launched in 2024 with a sold-out crowd of 800 at the Marriott terrace, signalling strong public appetite for major music events. Its 2025 return follows the success of August’s Storm25 event, which featured international artiste, Darude, positioning SounDown as Guyana’s flagship annual music festival.

This year’s edition is supported by a range of partners including Coke Studio, Enet, Impressions Design, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and Jewelz Hotel, all contributing to the festival’s expanding infrastructure and reach.

Festival with a Cause

Underscoring its commitment to social responsibility, SounDown has formalised a partnership with Fureva Hope Alive Animal Rescue. A percentage of all ticket sales will support the organisation’s rescue and welfare operations, allowing attendees to contribute to a community cause while enjoying the festival.

Tickets and Updates

Festival updates are available via @bpmguyana on Instagram. Tickets can be purchased on Potsalt Events, TicketGateway, and EventBrite.

SounDown 2025 promises to elevate Guyana’s entertainment landscape once again, merging global talent, regional culture, and social impact against the backdrop of the nation’s beachfront skyline.