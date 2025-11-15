15 police ranks charged for serious crimes in 2025 — Crime Chief reveals

CRIME Chief Wendell Blanhum has disclosed that 15 police ranks were charged this year for a range of serious criminal offences, reaffirming the Guyana Police Force’s uncompromising stance on internal accountability.

The figures were released during his presentation at the GPF’s Christmas policing launch on Friday, where he underscored that the organisation will not shield any member who breaches the law or betrays the public trust.

According to Blanhum, the charged ranks were implicated in offences that span the most severe categories, including one charge for murder and eight separate charges for rape.

He noted that two ranks were charged for robbery under arms and another for robbery with aggravation, signalling that rogue behaviour within the force is being confronted head-on.

The Crime Chief also highlighted that one rank was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, while two others faced charges related to trafficking in narcotics.

Blanhum said the GPF continues to enforce strict professional standards across all divisions and that every allegation against a police rank is investigated with the same level of rigour applied to civilians.

He added that the force’s leadership is committed to cleansing its ranks of individuals who compromise the integrity of policing, especially at a time when public confidence is vital to crime-fighting success.

He alluded to the fact that the force’s internal systems have become more robust and more willing to act swiftly when officers are found in breach.