Da Silva tipped to captain Red Force in upcoming Super50 Cup
Joshua Da Silva is expected to captain the T&T Red Force in the CG United Super50 Cup
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – OUT of favour West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman, Joshua Da Silva is expected to be at the helm of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force for the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup.
Da Silva has been nursing a left-side shoulder strain; however, T&T’s selection panel is confident he will recover to lead their hunt for a 15th regional 50-over title.
On Thursday, T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) media officer, Zaid Mohammed, told Guardian Media Sport that the recommended selections had already been submitted by the selectors to the TTCB executive, which in turn has sent the 14-man list to Cricket West Indies (CWI).
The finalised list is expected to be made public in the coming days.
Da Silva’s inclusion is expected to bolster a Red Force side that will be missing five senior players, including last season’s vice-captain Khary Pierre, fellow left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip and last season’s top run scorer, Amir Jangoo, who will all be away on West Indies duty.

