Mercenary cart off lion’s share of titles at OSCL presentation
OSCL president, Shiv Persaud (left), hands over one of the winning trophies to Mercenary’s Yadram ‘Lara’ Bhoj
MERCENARY took the lion’s share of awards when the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) held its annual presentation, dinner and dance at Windies Restaurant & Bar, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada recently.
In yet another unprecedented year, Mercenary made a clean sweep of all the titles up for grabs – the Vish Jadunauth T10 and Albert Ramcharran T15 knockout crowns and the Kenny Girdharry T20 Championship after also topping the points table in the preliminary rounds, a feat they also accomplished in 2022,
In brief remarks, OSCL President, Shiv Persaud, while commending Mercenary for their outstanding performances throughout the season, congratulated all the players for their continued participation in the OSCL.
Persaud also thanked the board members, sponsors, and invited guests which included President of the Canada Cricket Umpires Association (CCUA), Azad Khan; Kim, Natasha, Nadia and Nashenka Sue, and their families representing Norman Sue Bakery, a long-standing sponsor of the OSCL.

