GDF awarded ‘Best Gym’ Policeman Osais Prince is ‘Best Boxer’

WATCHED by a disappointing crowd turn out on Sunday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) continued their dominance in local boxing by being adjudged the ‘Best Gym’ while Policeman Osais Prince was voted the ‘Best Boxer’ when the curtains came down on Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Terrence Poole Memorial National Intermediate Boxing Championships.

Schoolboy Josh Chester, who beat his Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym (ALBG) Gym mate Itavius Vanderstoop in the 43-46kg final, was adjudged the Best Youth Boxer. The Police Boxing Gym took the runners-up trophy.

Among the sparsely populated boxing venue, was Poole’s wife Debbie Poole, who presented the ‘Best Gym’ Trophy to the GDF Boxing Gym, where her late husband spent decades as Coach.

A ‘ten gong’ (the bell being rung 10 times) was done prior to the commencement of the Finals to recognise the service to Guyana and Caribbean Boxing by the former Technical Director and Head Coach of the GBA.

Many ‘old stagers’ lamented the deteriorating standard of local Boxing and waning interest in Sport as evidenced the poor turn out.

In the Ring, the best fight of the night in which proceedings commenced over an hour late, was the bout involving Cuban pugilist Jorge Marrero and Prince in 75kg final.

Marrero was the aggressor scouring with punches in the early stages of the first round as Police Boxer was forced into defence mode.

Towards the latter stages of the opening stanza, Prince found his rhythm and counter-punched; finding his target with a crunching left- hook to head of the Spanish speaking Marrero.

In the second round, Prince was all over his man with a flurry of brutal combinations to his head and body as they fought toe-to-toe in the middle of the Ring.

Prince, the taller of the two, used his longer reach and executed several crisp left jabs followed by rights to the mid-section and Marrero was forced onto ropes.

Prince unleashed several punches in bunches which ploughed through the Cuban’s defences which he no answer for.

The Referee rushed in to save Marrero from the carnage as he waved Prince to the neutral corner. The fight was over in 2 minutes and 10 seconds of the second round to the delight of handful of fans and Police Coach Dexter ‘the kid’ Marques.

The Female exhibition bout was among the most entertaining bouts of the while the Youth in 6163kg clash between GDF’s Eon Bancroft and Navin Persaud of Police was eagerly anticipated.

However, with both Boxers in the Ring, it was announced that the talented Bancroft had failed his Medical and Persaud took the Gold Medal.

Cuban Li Kiam Amores destroyed Pace and Power’s (P&P) Emmanuel Campbell in the Elite 71kg Final with contest being stopped in the firstround.

Other Results:

Junior (51-53kg) final: Isiah Nurse won by Walk-Over from his ALBG

Gym mate Jonathan Ellis.

Youth (64-67kg) final: Simeon Haymer (ALBG) beat Denzel Benjamin (Police) who quit in the first round.

72-75kg: Jofes Jackman beat Harry Samuels (Pol)

67kg: Shamar Sooklall (GDF) beat Terrence Barton in a fight which looked like an exhibition bout.

Elite (80-kg) final: Chaka Stephens (ALBB) beat Andrew Garnett (GDF) in a slug feast.

(86kgs) Final: Adrian Adams (ALBG) beat Leon Moore (Pol)

(92kg) Final: Eon Webster beat Faziol Mohammed in an all GDF affair.