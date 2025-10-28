Republic Bank Secondary Schools’ Football League

Chase Academic and West Ruimveldt Secondary achieve emphatic victories on day two

THE Chase Academic Foundation and West Ruimveldt Secondary stepped up their campaign on Sunday as they handsomely thrashed their opponents when action continued into round two of the Republic Bank Limited Secondary Schools’ Football League played at the Ministry of Education ground.

After a pair of goals from Chase’s Isaiah Ifill gave them an early 2-0 lead, Jadon Edwards kept South Ruimveldt in the contest with his strike in the 14th minute.

Tyrell Walcott scored a third for Chase in the 17th minute to make it 3-1 before Ifill returned to complete his hat-trick soon afterward with his third in the 28th for the 4-1 lead

South Ruimveldt was not done as Obediah Munroe scored their second to make it 4-2 in the 35th minute

After the half, it was a one-sided affair as Mark Glasgow added his name to the score sheet.

Bryan Wharton and Shaquan David then recorded doubles each, with Nyron Barrow capping off the 10-2 hammering by Chase.

President’s College also experienced a sound defeat against West Ruimveldt Secondary, 6-l

West Ruimveldt’s Jeremiah Griffith got the ball rolling in the 5th minute.

A Lydon Gray triple followed by goals from Joel Griffith and Donovan

Welcome completed the overwhelming 6-0 drubbingl.

Three Mile Secondary also maintained their winning ways, beating Dolphin Secondary 3-1.

Dolphin Secondary Tyler Abrams put them in front in the first half as they went into the break 1-nil.

However, second-half goals from Rondell Washington (40th ), Durrell

Washington (43rd) and Chris Anderson (70th) equalised then put them

ahead as they walked away with a 3-1 victory.

Charlestown also defeated Abram Zuil Secondary 2-1, with goals off the boot of Dilshawn Alleyne and Adion Marks.