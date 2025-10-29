GCUC Celebrates Umpiring Excellence as Three Members Face WICUA Level 3 Exams

THE Guyana Cricket Umpires Council (GCUC) proudly announced its full support for three dedicated members, Dharam Singh, Tejram Baldeo, and Heathcliff Peters, as they prepare to undertake the rigorous West Indies Cricket Umpires Association (WICUA) Level 3 Oral Examinations.

This examination represents the highest official qualification for regional umpiring, marking a crucial step towards officiating at the most senior levels of Caribbean cricket.

“This is a moment of immense pride for the entire GCUC community,” stated Mr. Dawchan Nagasar, President, Guyana Cricket Umpires Council and West Indies Cricket Umpires Association’s Area 4 Vice-President. “This achievement is a direct testament to the dedication, tireless commitment, and sheer hard work these three gentlemen have invested into mastering the laws and the demanding craft of umpiring. We stand entirely behind them and have absolute confidence in their ability to succeed.”

Success in the WICUA Level 3 Examination is a prerequisite for umpires aspiring to the official West Indies Panel, paving the way for potential assignments in regional First-Class and international fixtures.

The candidates’ final examination was notably overseen by a panel of highly experienced and knowledgeable Guyanese assessors, further cementing the nation’s commitment to developing top-tier officials. The GCUC extends sincere gratitude to the following assessors, all of whom have extensive regional and international experience:

Nandkumar Shivsankar, Nigel Duguid and Zabeer Zakier.

Their involvement ensures the candidates are tested against the highest benchmarks, drawing on expertise gained from officiating at all levels, including prestigious Test Match and Regional Junior competitions.

The GCUC looks forward to celebrating the successful qualification of its members and their continued contributions to the integrity and quality of cricket officiating across the Caribbean.