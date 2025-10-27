News Archives
Slingerz FC crowned Elite League champions for second time
THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) brought the curtains down on

season 7 of their premier football tournament, the Elite League, in grand fashion, on Saturday.

Front runners Slingerz Football club, hoping for a huge win, had to settle for a goalless draw against the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) but by virtue of their unbeaten season Slingerz collected their second Elite League Title with pomp and ceremony.

Slingerz have not just emerged league winners this season, they have

dominated in emphatic fashion, crushing opposition teams with just 5 goals conceded, while scoring 105 goals, many of their clashes seeing double digit score lines.

Slingerz finished their season with 16 wins and two draws.

Elite League Season 7 MVP, Derron Niles

The 2024 champions, Guyana Defence Force (GDF), was second on the points table more than 10 points adrift. They finished second place despite the draw after achieving 12 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses in 17 outings for season 7, prior to the final clash.

Slingerz Derron Niles, after a prolific season, was awarded the MVP for the competition after scoring a plethora of goals while proving solid for Slingerz in the mid field to guide them to their second title.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) clinched third place after taking a 4-1 victory over Den Amstel on Saturday.

The league featured 90 games over a 6-month period with winners of

Season 7 Slingerz collecting $2M and being awarded an automatic qualifying spot at the CONCACAF/Caribbean Shield Championships.

The second placed team, GDF, collected $1,200,000, and GPF, Iin third place, $800,000

The league is sponsored by Guyana Beverage Inc. through their Turbo

brand, BACIF, Blue Water Shipping and Namilco.

