Jones, Smith guide England to comfortable win in dead rubber

ENGLAND secured a comfortable eight-wicket victory against New Zealand in what marked Sophie Devine’s final ODI appearance, bowling the New Zealand out for just 168 before chasing down the target in under 30 overs.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, New Zealand struggled throughout their innings with only Georgia Plimmer (43 off 57 balls) and Amelia Kerr (35 off 43) providing any meaningful resistance. Devine, playing her farewell ODI, managed just 23 runs from 35 balls.

England’s spinners were particularly effective, with the team bowling New Zealand out inside 39 overs. Linsey Smith was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul, while Nat Sciver-Brunt claimed 2-31 and Alice Capsey took 2-34.

England’s run chase was anchored by a 75-run opening partnership between Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones. After Beaumont departed for 40, Heather Knight contributed 33 off 40 balls to support Jones, who remained unbeaten on 86 runs to guide England home.

With both teams already knowing their fates before the game – England having secured their semi-final spot and New Zealand eliminated from contention – the match served as a dead rubber, though it offered England valuable momentum heading into their semi-final clash against South Africa on October 29.

For Devine, one of New Zealand’s greatest ODI players with 159 matches, 4,279 runs, and 111 wickets to her name, it was a bittersweet end to an illustrious career in the 50-over format. (Cricbuzz)