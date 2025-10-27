After suffering rib cage injury, Iyer being assessed in Sydney hospital

HOW serious is Shreyas Iyer’s injury is still being ascertained by doctors in India and Australia, but the initial assessment suggests that it will take a few weeks for him to regain full fitness and return to the field, although it may not necessarily mean that he will miss the series against South Africa.

Cricbuzz has learnt that Iyer, the vice-captain for the ODI series, is currently admitted to a hospital in Sydney, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) assigning a doctor to attend to him. In addition to the team doctor, a few of his friends based in Australia are also believed to be by his side.

It is not yet known when Iyer will return home to India, though it is expected to take a few more days. Iyer, picked only for the three ODIs, was not to return home immediately anyway. It is learnt that he was to spend a few days in Australia before coming home. But after returning to India, he may have to visit the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The India ODI vice-captain injured his rib cage while attempting a catch of Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. He ran backwards to complete a stunning diving catch but had to be escorted off the field soon after.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement during the third ODI at the SCG on Saturday.

India’s next ODI is on November 30, more than a month from now, and there is a possibility that Iyer will be fit in time for the three-match home series on November 30, December 3, and 6. He has, in any case, taken a permitted sabbatical from red-ball cricket, which means he will not be required to play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy matches.

There is one more injured player in the Indian contingent in Australia. Nitish Kumar Reddy who had to miss out on the third ODI, which India won by nine wickets, had suffered left quadriceps injury.

The BCCI said, “Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him on a daily basis.”

It is learnt that the injury is not serious enough to endanger his position in the T20I squad, and he will continue to travel with the team for the five-match series, the first of which begins in Canberra on October 29. While he may or may not be available for the opening game, there is optimism within the camp that he should be fit for selection going forward in the series. (Cricbuzz)