Rain thwarts India and Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai

RAIN prevented a result between Bangladesh and co-hosts India in the final group stage game of the Women’s World Cup as persistent rain had the final say in Navi Mumbai.

Chasing an adjusted target of 126 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after the game was reduced to 27 overs per side, India were 57-0 when the match officials were forced to call off the dead rubber.

Smriti Mandhana, the tournament’s highest run scorer, hit an unbeaten 34 to keep her purple patch going but an injury to her opening partner Pratika Rawal while fielding will be a major cause of concern for India.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, already assured of their semi-final place, will now face defending champions Australia in the last four at the same venue on Thursday as they look to secure their maiden title.

India had made early inroads after bowling first in a game that was initially reduced to 43 overs per side, as Renuka Singh Thakur struck in the first over to dismiss Bangladesh opener Sumaiya Akter.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma then claimed the wicket of Rubya Haider Jhelik in the 10th over before rain returned with greater intensity to interrupt the proceedings.

After a delay of more than two hours, the players returned with the game further truncated to 27 overs per side.

Sobhana Mostary, who struck an unbeaten 66 against Australia last week, tried to keep the runs flowing, partnering Sharmin Akter Supta (36), with the duo hitting eight of the nine boundaries in the Bangladesh innings between them.

But once Mostary fell for 26 from 21 balls at 91-4 in the 22nd over, India picked up a wicket in every over as Bangladesh struggled to up the run rate.

India made a strong reply with Mandhana hitting six boundaries to reach 34 off 27 balls, but the weather had other plans as it forced an abrupt end to the contest. (BBC Sport).