Morris elected new president of Cayman Islands Cricket Board

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, (CMC) – Cricketer Alessandro Morris is the new president of the Cayman Islands Cricket Board (CICB), having been elected unanimously.

Morris, who represented the Caymans in the ICC World Cup qualifier in Canada earlier this year, was recently elected during an emergency board meeting.

The former vice-president takes over the position previously held by Courtney Myles, who was elected back in 2021.

Other members of the executive include Vice-President Ricardo Roach; Treasurer Majin Paul; Secretary Jalon Linton and Directors Bruce Jalim, Cedric Gidarisingh, Andrew Ledger, Gerri-Ann Foster and Rakesh Baxani.

Morris, 43, said he was looking forward to his new role where he hoped to make a positive impact.

“I am happy to serve my country off the field as well. I have played for the national team with some success and hopefully I can continue in the same manner off the field as well.

“I want to thank the outgoing president, Courtney, for his work in taking the cricket up to this point and now is the time to take it even further,” Morris said.

“I have a strong executive with professionals on board and we will be looking to aggressively take the game forward on the island. As an Associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), we want to take our national team up the rankings and hopefully, not too far in the future, we can land ourselves in the World Cup.

“We have spoken about creating a vibrant and robust youth programme and this we see as the feeder to our national ambition in becoming better,” he further added.

Morris has played 27 T20 Internationals and has taken 35 wickets at a credible average of 16.22 and an economy rate of 5.85.