New captain to lead Jamaica Scorpions in CG United Super50 Cup

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (CMC) – The Jamaica Scorpions have unveiled a 14-man squad for the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup, blending seasoned internationals with exciting new talent as the team prepares to compete under a new captain.

The tournament, scheduled for November 19-29 in Trinidad and Tobago, will see the Scorpions take the field without their regular skipper, John Campbell.

Campbell has been granted leave to focus on the upcoming West Indies Test series in New Zealand, which begins on December 2.

This paves the way for a fresh leadership era, with the team’s new captain to be confirmed in the coming days.

Following a selection meeting within the last 72 hours, a recommendation has been sent to the board for ratification.

Middle-order batsman, Brad Barnes, is understood to be the front-runner for the role, with young batsman Kirk McKenzie and experienced all-rounder Peat Salmon also considered strong candidates.

The squad features a core of experienced players, including former West Indies vice-captain, Jermaine Blackwood, who will provide a steadying influence. They are joined by a promising crop of rising stars, including Kirk McKenzie, Jordan Johnson, and Abhijai Mansingh.

The full 14-member squad is: Jermaine Blackwood, Marquino Mindley, Peat Salmon, Kirk McKenzie, Jordan Johnson, Abhijai Mansingh, Carlos Brown, Javelle Glen, Romaine Morris, Brad Barnes, Ojay Shields, Jeavor Royal, Tamarie Redwood, and Khari Campbell.

Meanwhile, outgoing captain John Campbell is looking ahead to his international duties, fresh from scoring his maiden Test century against India. Campbell expressed his determination to build on that milestone as he continues his red-ball journey with the West Indies.

The Jamaica Scorpions will be aiming to start their campaign strongly when the Super50 Cup bowls off next month across three venues in the twin-island republic.