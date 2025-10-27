News Archives
Hurricane Melissa forces rescheduling of Caribbean Cup clash
sports

MIAMI, Florida,  (CMC) – The path of Hurricane Melissa has forced a significant reshuffling of the 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup schedule, impacting two key playoff series.

Concacaf announced that the decisive second leg between Jamaica’s Mount Pleasant FA and Trinidad & Tobago’s Defence Force FC has been postponed due to the severe weather expected to impact Jamaica.

The match, originally set for this Thursday, October 30, at the National Stadium, will now be played on Wednesday, November 5, with a 6 p.m. ET kickoff.

The governing body stated the decision was made “to ensure the safety of all parties” following consultation with local authorities and in close coordination with the involved clubs.

This marks the second schedule change for the Caribbean Cup playoffs in as many days. The announcement follows the rescheduling of the entire two-legged series between O&M FC and Cibao FC.

Their matches will now be played on the vacated date of Thursday, October 30, and a week later on Thursday, November 6.

