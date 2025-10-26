Montagliani pays official visit to Dominica, meets with PM Skerrit

ROSEAU, Dominica, (CMC) – FIFA vice-president and CONCACAF president, Victor Montagliani, along with a six-member delegation from CONCACAF, touched down here on Friday for a one-day visit to the island.

While there, Montagliani and his team met with the Executive of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) and also paid a visit to the DFA’s Technical Centre in Stockfarm.

They also paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, where discussions were held regarding the need to work together to help develop football locally and regionally.

Speaking during a welcoming reception, Montagliani said he was impressed to see the progress being made in football in Dominica.

“…What’s really inspirational is when I come and visit my members, my football family, and see the tremendous amount of work that you do.

“I know it’s not easy. We all know it’s difficult to keep pushing the envelope, whether its issues of infrastructure, resources, but you are moving the needle,” Montagliani said.

“…I see the results. Results are not about winning the World Cup or going to the World Cup, sure of course everybody wants to do that, but the reality is that what football really is, is a journey of a human experience and nothing embodies that more than your president.”

President of the DFA, Glen Etienne said the country was deeply honoured to host Montagliani and his team

“Your leadership at CONCACAF has been outstanding and visionary under your stewardship.

“Dominica has received tremendous support from developmental programmes and coaching education initiatives, to assistance in strengthening our competition and improving our football infrastructure,” Etienne said.

“You have been a true partner, one who continues to inspire us to build a football system that not only develops talent but also contributes to national pride, unity and community development.”