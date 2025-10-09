Mooney rescues Aussies from shock against Pakistan

BETH Mooney’s masterful century rescued Australia from one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history and set up an ultimately resounding 107-run victory over Pakistan.

The defending champions were floundering at 76-7 against Pakistan’s spinners but the unflappable Mooney hit 109 to drag her side to 221-9, turning a day that could have been about exposed Australian frailties into a clear example of why they are huge favourites to secure an eighth title.

The left-hander was the latest member of Australia’s vaunted batting line-up to step up, repelling Pakistan as they sensed the most significant victory in their history.

Mooney initially halted the tumble of wickets in a patient partnership of 39 from 75 balls with bowler Kim Garth in the Colombo heat and then put on 106 from 97 balls with number 10 Alana King.

King made 51 not out – her first international fifty – as the pair steered Australia away from danger and then struck a flurry of boundaries to take 59 runs from the last five overs.

Faced with a target far greater than they had at one time expected and one always likely to be beyond their limited line-up, Pakistan crumbled to 49-6 before resisting for 36.3 overs to be 114 all out.

They now have three defeats from three at this World Cup while Australia go top of the standings with a second win to go with a washout.

England and India have also made unbeaten starts to this tournament, but it appears one of Australia’s world-class talents will always deliver when needed.

Pakistan had never beaten Australia in 32 previous attempts across formats.

Fatima Sana’s side had only won three matches at a World Cup and were heavily beaten by Bangladesh in their first game at this tournament last week.

The margin of victory may ultimately have been large but, before Mooney’s knock, Australia really were in danger of suffering the biggest World Cup shock of all.

After the seventh wicket fell – Georgia Wareham the latest in a line of Australians to chip a catch pushing hard against spin – Pakistan had a 92% chance of winning, according to analysts CricViz.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu and off-spinner Rameen Shamim were superb, taking 3-37 and 2-29 respectively, but Mooney learned from her team-mates’ errors.

She pushed singles, 48 in total, and the four boundaries that came in her last 10 balls were as many as she scored in her first 50.

The 145 runs added after the loss of Wareham were the most by any team after the fall of their seventh wicket in women’s one-day internationals. Credit too to Garth, and particularly King, who struck three sixes when the jubilation had long since drained from Pakistan.

Australia’s top-order struggles against New Zealand last week were similar, yet not quite as stark, when Ash Gardner’s 115 took them from 128-5 to 326.

They will need more contributors with the bat in their next match against hosts and fellow title contenders India on Sunday – but Australia remain the side to beat.

Pakistan have a week until their next game – against England also in Colombo on Wednesday, 15 October.(BBC Sport)