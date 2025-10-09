Golden Jaguars set for International Friendlies in Concacaf Series

The Golden Jaguars are gearing up for a two-game set in the Caribbean next month as they join the inaugural 2025/26 Concacaf Friendly Series (CFS).

Guyana’s men’s national team will use the November international window to kickstart their campaign in the new competition, designed to provide crucial match time for nations no longer competing in the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

FIFA officially sanctions the CFS fixtures and offers a chance for teams to improve their FIFA Ranking, which is key for future regional draws. The series serves as a vital platform for preparation and development for the Golden Jaguars as they build toward upcoming major Concacaf competitions.

The Jaguars are slotted into Group C alongside regional rivals Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bonaire, and Aruba.

Guyana’s first two matches will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

They play Bonaire on Saturday, November 15, and then face the hosts on Tuesday, November 18.

Golden Jaguars head coach Thomas Dooley stressed the importance of the friendlies, calling them an “excellent opportunity for us to get to know each other better.”

Dooley is “eager to meet the full Golden Jaguars squad” and begin implementing his “football philosophy and playing style” in real-game situations. He’s using the matches to continue assessing the players and staff as they build toward next year’s Nations League.

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) president Wayne Forde echoed that sentiment, saying the series is an “excellent opportunity” to “strengthen team chemistry, test our tactical approaches and build momentum” heading into 2026.