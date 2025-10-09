Several classes of action planned

GMRSC Berbice Drag race

SEVERAL classes of action have been sorted out as the clock counts down to the first ever Drag Race event in the Ancient County.

Dubbed the Berbice Drag Invasion, the event, organised and run by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) is set for Sunday October 12.

GMR&SC vice-president Shairaz Roshandin in a recent interview said that they have already outlined several classes that will run on the day.

“We held a meeting with all the drivers and other stakeholders of sport last night (Monday) and we have outlined several classes of competition. We agreed also that there will trophies for all these classes as well as a few other special prizes to be won.”

The classes will be based on engine CC according to Roshandin with action starting from the 1500cc class, 1600cc, 1800cc, 2000cc, 2500cc, 3000cc and unlimited along with bikes.

“We’ve also noted that alot of cars these days come with a forced induction system whether it be a turbocharger or a supercharger and for that we’ve included a multiplying factor of 1.5 to offset this. This means that if you’re driving a 1300cc with a turbo charged engine, you’ll automatically be placed in the 2000cc class. This will also be the same for cars using Nitrous Oxide (NOS).”

GRUDGE MATCHES, A MUST

Meanwhile the VP underscored that class based action will not be the only treat fans can look forward to on the day.

“Once we complete the classes of action, we have a section for grudge runs. This basically means that if two competitors from different classes let’s say a 1600cc and an 1800cc want to have a race, that’s the time where its done. We find this to be a crowd favorite because it creates that underdog in a lot of cases and fans love that.”

This will of course be outside of the actual competition results and will of course not be for trophies but bragging rights. And that means a lot to some of the guys here because within the fraternity, there are a lot of little ‘beefs’ remaining from our last encounter.”

Roshandin added that based on the packed day of activity, they want to start promptly at 11:00 hours.

Tickets for adults are $2000 with kids being charged $1000 for entry to the venue and the event is being held at the Rose Hall Canjie Airstrip.