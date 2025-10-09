Eve confident in historic quest for T&T Women

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC)- In his first major interview since taking the helm, newly installed Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Football Head Coach Angus Eve has issued a bold declaration of intent, expressing firm belief that he can guide the Women’s Soca Warriors out of their first-round group and into the final round of qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking on a special edition of the i95.5 FM “-6 to 26” World Cup Podcast with hosts Andre Errol Baptiste and Tony Lee, Eve acknowledged the significant challenges ahead but framed them as a historic opportunity.

“We’ve never done it before, so obviously, there’s an opportunity to do something that has never been done. And I believe in that sort of thing,” Eve stated, underscoring his motivation for accepting the role. “I believe in giving back to my country.”

The coach, who had a brief stint with the women’s programme earlier this year, said that experience was pivotal.

“I got a better sense of women’s football and the sacrifices that they make to be a part of a sport that they love, and I just wanna contribute to that.”

However, Eve was candid about the uphill battle his team faces. He revealed that the female programme has been inactive for approximately 18 months and that there is no active women’s football league currently running in the country.

This, coupled with societal differences in how young women access the game, has created a significant preparation deficit.

“Female players don’t just do like men, you know,” Eve explained. “You could send your son down on the corner, and he will sweat on the roadside with the other players. Parents don’t normally send their daughters out like that. So, they haven’t been actually active for a little while.”

The immediate challenge involves squad selection. With the country still awaiting the proclamation of the much-anticipated “Grandparents Law,” which could expand the player pool, Coach Eve confirmed that a mainly locally based team will be utilised for the crucial first qualifier against Barbados in November.

He also noted that rival nations, including Barbados, have already begun their preparations, putting Trinidad and Tobago on the back foot.

Despite the obstacles, Eve is looking beyond the first round. He addressed the daunting fixture against regional powerhouses Jamaica, a game scheduled by the TTFA before his appointment. Rather than shying away, he welcomes the test.

“I’m welcoming the opportunity for our girls to go and show what they can do against a top-ranked team like Jamaica, because then it will give us a better yardstick on the teams that we have to play later on,” Eve said. “When you’re playing in a qualifying series, you have to play the best teams to qualify, so this will be a good test.”

Acknowledging the team has never beaten a major Concacaf force like the USA or Canada, Eve called for realism but not a lack of ambition.