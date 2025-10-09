Fray and teen prodigy Reid eager for Reggae Boyz debut

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (CMC) – The future has arrived for the Reggae Boyz, and its name is Seymour Reid.

The 17-year-old sensation, alongside Inter Miami’s Ian Fray, has officially joined the senior national team camp, bringing a fresh jolt of energy and anticipation to Jamaica’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The two new invitees are looking forward to their potential roles in the upcoming crucial qualifiers, as the Boyz prepare to face Curaçao away on Friday before returning to a hero’s welcome at home against Bermuda.

For Reid, the call-up is the stuff of childhood fantasy. The young striker, who recently became the youngest Jamaican ever to score in Major League Soccer, shattering a record previously held by Alvas Powell, is still processing the rapid ascent.

“That news is just a dream come true, to be honest. At 17, senior national team, it’s just different, you know. These players are here, the quality that they have its just different. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Reid is no stranger to the national setup, having represented Jamaica at the CONCACAF U-17 Qualifiers earlier this year.

However, this senior call-up cements his status as a history-maker, officially becoming the first player born in 2008 to be summoned for the Reggae Boyz.

On the other side of the camp is Ian Fray, a defender who is accustomed to sharing a pitch with global superstars like Lionel Messi at his club, Inter Miami.

Fray brings a different kind of pedigree, one steeped in Jamaican football lineage. His father, Michael Fray, and his sister, Marlee Fray, have both worn the national colours at the youth level, making this a proud family affair.

Though he is yet to make his senior debut, Fray is no stranger to the National Stadium pitch, having played there with Inter Miami against Cavalier SC in the CONCACAF club championships. Now, he is focused on integrating with the squad.

Reflecting on his first training session, Fray reported a smooth transition. “My first practice session went well, and I am gelling already with the players.”

Reid and Fray are expected to jet off with the Reggae Boyz on Wednesday en route to Curacao.