Minister Jacobs explores mentorship programme with former national athletes

STEVEN Jacobs, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, has gathered a formidable line-up of Guyana’s most accomplished athletes, past and present, to discuss their role in shaping the future of sport in the nation.

The high-level meeting focused on athlete welfare, mentorship, and creating sustainable career pathways for those who have represented the ‘Land of Many Waters’.

The diverse sporting icons in attendance highlighted the country’s varied athletic pedigree.

The attendees included: Ramnaresh Sarwan, the former Guyana and West Indies cricket captain, Leon Johnson, former skipper of the Guyana Harpy Eagles cricket team, Olympic Table Tennis representative Chelsea Edghill, Cyclist Geron Williams and seasoned Squash player Ashley Khalil, Former ‘Golden Jaguars’ (national football team) stars Charles ‘Lily’ Pollard and Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, Bodybuilder Kerwin Clarke, Long-distance running stalwart Cleveland Forde and Former national Rugby player and now coach, Theodore Henry.

Minister Jacobs emphasised that the key aim was to establish a Ministry-led mentorship programme, leveraging the vast experience of the assembled champions.

“We explored how they can be part of a mentorship programme… shared experiences, and exchanged ideas on how we can collectively move sports forward,” Jacobs stated.

Beyond current support, the discussion heavily featured creating career pathways for former athletes in coaching and training, a commitment outlined in the government’s manifesto. The importance of linking sports and education was also central to the talks.

Jacobs underscored the gathering’s strategic value, stressing that direct engagement with the athletes is “just as important as our meetings with sporting associations.”

“As we build world-class facilities, we must also invest in our most valuable resource: our people,” he added.

The Minister expressed his delight that every athlete in the room was committed to the process, noting their appreciation for being included. Their “experience and passion remain invaluable,” with the group now set to play a hands-on role in building a “stronger, more sustainable sporting landscape for generations to come.”