Hetmyer sets sights on ILT20 trophy with Desert Vipers

CMC – WEST Indies powerhouse Shimron Hetmyer has laid down a bold marker for the start of 2026, setting himself a formidable triple challenge: win the DP World ILT20 with his new team, the Desert Vipers, force his way back into the West Indies squad, and then clinch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The 28-year-old left-hander, a marquee wildcard signing for the Vipers, believes a triumphant campaign in the UAE could be the perfect springboard to propel him back onto the international stage and help the West Indies reclaim a global trophy.

After a stint with the Guyana Amazon Warriors that saw them finish as CPL runners-up, Hetmyer is eager to make an immediate impact in the Vipers’ colours.

“I am going to try to repay the faith shown in me,” Hetmyer stated. Hopefully, we can gel as a team and lift the franchise’s first trophy. I’m also aiming to hit my best form leading into the World Cup and do everything I can to help the West Indies win it.”

Hetmyer brings a proven winner’s mentality, having already lifted the ILT20 trophy in its inaugural season with the Gulf Giants. He is confident the Vipers, who have reached the finals in two of the first three seasons, are on the cusp of their own championship.

“I am sure our chances this year are high,” he said. “It’s fun to join a team with a very good record. I just cannot wait to get there and help the team cross that line.”

The Guyanese batter replaces his compatriot Sherfane Rutherford in the Vipers’ squad and arrives with glowing endorsements about the team’s environment from both Rutherford and fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell. He also has a strong existing relationship with Head Coach James Foster.

“He is one of my favourite coaches,” Hetmyer revealed. “He is easy-spoken, someone you can easily go up to, ask questions, or just sit and talk cricket with. He helps take your mind off the game. I’ve heard nothing but good things, and I’m excited to experience it in person.”

A globetrotting T20 veteran, Hetmyer has a special fondness for the ILT20, citing the unique competitive challenges it presents. “It’s one of my favourite leagues to play in. The pitches are good, but the ball nips around early on, which is a challenge compared to the Caribbean or India. The bigger grounds force you to hold your shape when executing big shots. That discipline helps me everywhere else, and it gives me the confidence to know I can hit more boundaries when I need to.”

As he prepares to don his preferred number 189, a tribute to his highest childhood score, for the Vipers, Hetmyer’s mission is clear: to transform personal ambition into collective success, starting in the UAE and culminating on the world stage.