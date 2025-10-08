Classic ball blasters is the top team

DVA National B-Division Volleyball Tournament GT leg…

CLASSIC Ball Blasters proved the superior side over the weekend when Demerara Volleyball Association hosted their Georgetown leg of the National B division competition at the National Gymnasium.

In the men’s category Classic Ball Blasters had to contend with the likes of Guyana Defence Force, Vanguards, Castrol Strikers and Saints Stanislaus College.

The Classic Ball Blasters path to the final saw them defeating Saints and GDF in straight sets 3-0 in the five-match game.

They had a tough fight from Vanguard who they needed all five sets to overcome as they won it 3 sets to 2.

The other top team Castrol Volleyball Club had similar path to the final playing undefeated.

They got pass Vanguard 3-1 and the GDF by the same score line before taking a walk-over against Saints Stanislaus College.

In the finals that followed Classic Ball Blasters beat Castrol strikers Volleyball Club 3-0 to dominate their opponent in the final game.

The two top teams will now advance to the National B division playoff representing Georgetown sponsored by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports and Republic Bank Guyana.

Meanwhile, on the distaff side saw two team participating Classic Ball Blasters and Saint Stanislaus College volleyball clubs.

In the lone of match-up CBB won the best of five game, winning it 3-1.

The Georgetown leg of the National B-Division Volleyball Tournament, was staged on the 4th and 5th October 2025 at the Mandela Avenue Sports facility in Georgetown.