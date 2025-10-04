Slingerz on verge of title with three games remaining

GFF Elite League season 7

THE ruthless Slingerz FC will go into this weekend fixtures of the Guyana Football Federation Elite League with one hand firmly on the league title and trophy.

Slingerz who will meet Monedderlust in the feature clash today have been unbeaten in both rounds of the league this year.

They have played 15 games and been prolific with 14 wins with one draw with a goal difference of +89 and 43 points on the table.

They will be seeking to continue their flawless record against the Berbice side.

Monedderlust who have slowly found their footing in the league this year, has a record of never being thrashed twice by a team and they will be eager to maintain that tag as they have showed grit and skill in second outings.

Monedderlust have showed tenacity with seven wins to go with seven losses and three draws this season to be fifth place on the table.

The opener will pit seventh place Ann’s Grove against whipping boys and debutants Mainstay Gold Star.

Gold Star have demonstrated they might not be ready for the big leagues losing all 17 of their outings and conceding 200 goals in their matches.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the GFF National Training Centre will host another double header.

The ninth place Fruta Conquerors who are in danger of relegation will tackle Den Amstel.

They both have an identical record of three wins, three draws and 10 losses and will be a in a scramble for eighth place to avoid the bottom two, which is the relegation zone.

After which Santos who are sixth place will take on the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who are defending champions and third place on the table with 11 wins in 16 with two draws and three losses.

GDF was off their best this season but have still been a force to be reckoned with as shown by their double-digit win against Gold Star last week.

Santos have been average this season with seven wins, two draws and seven losses and will be battling to stay in the top five of the league to earn cash rewards after the league concludes.