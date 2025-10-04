Piastri tops Singapore free practice two

OSCAR Piastri has topped the timesheets during a disrupted Free Practice 2 at the Singapore Grand Prix, the McLaren driver leading the way in a session that featured two red flags and an unusual pit lane incident between Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.

After Fernando Alonso emerged as the pacesetter of first practice earlier in the day, it was Piastri who eventually came out on top in a session featuring track conditions more representative of those that can be expected in Qualifying and the Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg led the pack out amid a busy start to the session at 21:00 local time, the drivers returning to action in temperatures that had dropped a few degrees since FP1, while the floodlights had also come on at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

One name who was perhaps particularly glad to be back in action was Alex Albon, whose running in the day’s opening practice session had been brought to an early end following a rear brake hardware problem on his Williams.

The rookies looked to be exploring the limits during the early stages of the session, with Gabriel Bortoleto going wide in the Kick Sauber before Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli had a moment. Norris, meanwhile, had set the pace by the first quarter of the session via a time of 1m 31.716s on the medium tyres.

George Russell brought out the yellow flags just a few minutes later, the Silver Arrows driver ending up with a broken front nose on his W16 after hitting the barriers at Turn 16. “That was weird,” he remarked as he returned to the pits, while a red flag was thrown to recover the debris out on track.