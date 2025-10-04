GCB, GOA collaborate ahead of 2028 Olympic Games

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) have taken a significant step forward in advancing cricket’s place on the Olympic stage, following a high-level meeting between the two bodies.

The discussions centered on Guyana’s participation in cricket at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA, where the sport has officially been added to the programme.

Guyana, with its proud and accomplished cricketing heritage, has long been recognised as one of the strongholds of the game in the Caribbean. Both organisations expressed their confidence that the nation’s tradition, talent, and passion for cricket provide an excellent foundation for Olympic representation and success.

During the meeting, extensive dialogue was held on developing a framework to transition cricket into Guyana’s Olympic structure. It was agreed that the GCB will apply for formal membership in the GOA by submitting the necessary documentation in keeping with the GOA Constitution. Once all requirements are satisfied, the GCB will officially be recognised as a member body of the GOA.

GCB President Bissoondyal Singh and GOA President Godfrey Munroe both described the collaboration as historic, emphasising that it represents not only an opportunity for Guyana to participate in cricket at the Olympic level, but also a broader vision to strengthen national sports development. As part of the process, the GCB will also nominate two representatives to serve within the GOA to ensure close co-operation going forward.

Attendees at the meeting included GCB President Bissoondyal Singh, Vice President Dr. Cecil Beharry, Secretary Ronald Williams, Treasurer Dr. Brian Sukhai, Assistant Secretary Davteerth Anandjit, Competition Chairman Shaun Massiah, Marketing Manager Rabindranauth Saywack, CEO Claude Raphael, and Cricket Operations Manager Anthony D’Andrade.

From the GOA, President Godfrey Munroe, Vice President Steve Ninvalle, Vice President Cristy Campbell, and Secretary General Mrs. Vidush Persaud-McKinnon were present.

Both the GCB and GOA reaffirmed their strong commitment to this partnership, highlighting it as a landmark moment for sport in Guyana. The two organisations pledged to work hand in hand to ensure that when cricket takes the Olympic field in Los Angeles in 2028, Guyana’s players will be fully prepared to represent the nation with pride and distinction.