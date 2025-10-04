GOA unveils official logo for the CANOC general assembly & workshop 2025

PRESIDENT Godfrey Munroe and the Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) have officially unveiled the logo for the upcoming Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) General Assembly & Workshop to be hosted in Guyana from 17-20 October, 2025 at the Pegasus Suites, Guyana.

The vibrant design, now shared with the world, embodies both the spirit of the Olympic Movement and the unique identity of Guyana as host nation. It represents a striking convergence of sport, culture, and national pride.

The logo brings together powerful elements symbolic of Guyana’s rich heritage and development:

The Majestic Jaguar – prominently displayed as Guyana’s national animal, symbolises strength, resilience, and guardianship of the land.

Kaieteur Falls – one of the world’s most iconic natural wonders, represents the power and beauty of Guyana’s natural landscape.

The Olympic Torch – illuminating the values of excellence, friendship, respect, and signifies the unifying flame of sport across the Caribbean.

The Golden Touch – represents Guyana’s rich natural resources, particularly gold, as well as the pursuit of excellence and achievement.

Modern Infrastructure and Growth – showcased through images of Guyana’s oil and gas industry, bridges, and canopy walkways, reflect the nation’s progress and future potential.

Wildlife and Natural Heritage – highlighted through vibrant tropical flora and fauna, underscore Guyana’s stewardship of biodiversity.

Together, these elements reflect the host nation’s role as both a guardian of natural beauty and a hub of rapid modern development, offering the perfect setting for CANOC’s 2025 gathering.

GOA President and the Executive Committee emphasised that the unveiling of the official logo marks a significant milestone in the countdown to the Assembly and Workshop, which will bring together leaders and delegates from across the Caribbean sporting community. According to President Munroe: “This logo proudly presents Guyana to the Caribbean and the world. It captures who we are – a country of resilience, beauty, and progress – and reflects the unifying spirit of sport that CANOC embodies”.

The CANOC General Assembly & Workshop 2025 will be a historic event for Guyana, further strengthening regional ties, fostering collaboration, and celebrating Caribbean sporting excellence.