World Tourism Day 2025: THAG President calls for sustainable transformation in Tourism

The President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), Mitra Ramkumar, has urged stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to sustainability in the tourism sector as Guyana joined the global community in celebrating United Nations World Tourism Day 2025 on Saturday.

This year’s observance is being held under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”—a call, Ramkumar said, to embrace tourism not only as an economic driver but also as a force for social, environmental, and cultural sustainability.

“In Guyana, sustainability is not a trend; it is a necessity,” he emphasized, pointing to the country’s pristine rainforests, rich biodiversity, and vibrant Indigenous cultures. He noted that Guyana’s tourism development is aligned with the nation’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, which seeks to balance economic progress with environmental protection while creating dignified livelihoods for citizens.

Over the past year, THAG has partnered with government, communities, and industry players to strengthen eco-tourism, build local capacity, promote community-led tourism, support small and medium enterprises, encourage green upgrades, and champion responsible travel practices. These efforts, Ramkumar noted, are laying the foundation for a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable tourism sector across all ten regions of Guyana.

However, he stressed that the journey to sustainable transformation requires bold leadership, continued investment in human capital, and policies that balance growth with conservation.

“At its core, sustainable tourism means putting communities at the center of development,” he said. “It means ensuring that the stories of our people and landscapes are told with integrity, respect, and authenticity.”

Ramkumar also extended an open invitation to investors and partners to support initiatives in renewable energy, waste reduction, and water stewardship, positioning Guyana as a global model for nature-positive tourism.

“As we commemorate World Tourism Day 2025, let us reimagine the future of travel: a future that empowers our people, protects our environment, and leaves a lasting legacy we can all be proud of,” he urged.

World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on September 27 to raise awareness of the role tourism plays in fostering economic growth, cultural exchange, and sustainable development.