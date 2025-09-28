Berbice deepwater port a necessity as Guyana braces for explosive growth in maritime sector – Minister Indar

MINISTER of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to plans for a deep-water port in Berbice, Region Six, which would support the country’s expanding maritime sector.

Indar made these remarks on Thursday when he attended the World Maritime Day exhibition at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara. The event was held under the theme, “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity.”

In his address, the minister highlighted the indispensable role of the global shipping industry, noting that, according to United Nations data, shipping accounts for approximately 80 per cent of world trade. He explained that Guyana’s own maritime sector has now become “the most important generator of wealth.

“It is coupled with the petroleum activities that we have, where you now have four FPSOs, about five drill ships, around 60 to 70 ocean-going vessels,” he said.

Indar pointed out that with Guyana’s oil production ramping up at breakneck speed since production commenced in 2019, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) now interfaces with numerous international companies daily.

The minister reminded the audience that President, Dr Irfaan Ali has tasked MARAD and the wider sector with ensuring that Guyana becomes competitive and well positioned as a maritime hub. “We are mandated to make Guyana that place. That is why a deep-water port has been on the horizon. Steady work has been done on the deep-water port that we intend to put in the Berbice area,” Indar said.

He explained that the port will unlock a new area of trade, driving the need for new infrastructure to connect Brazil to the facility. The minister also highlighted some projects that the government has already embarked on, including roads and bridges, aimed at ensuring the Berbice deep-water port is sustainable in both financial and operational terms.

Last year, President Ali unveiled plans for the development of the Berbice deepwater facility. The head of state had noted that the port will be designed to improve trade, reduce shipping costs and integrate trade with northern Brazil.